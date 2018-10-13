How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn Online Without Cable

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tennessee aims to improve on their 2-3 record, while Auburn will look to add to their 4-2 stretch thus far.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels and SEC Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

SEC Network is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” add-on bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Tennessee and Auburn were annual rivals from 1956-91, but the teams have faced each other only nine times since. Two of those contests were SEC championship games. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told Rocky Top Talk that he’s aware of the rivalry’s historic ties, and will structure his game plan accordingly. “We’ve got Tennessee coming in with two weeks to prepare,” he said. “I think they’re a hungry team. They’ve got good systems on both sides of the football and we’re expecting their best.”

“Jeremy Pruitt — we’ve faced him numerous times,” Malzahn added. “We know each other very well. I think he’s got a talented set of defensive guys. He looks very similar to how he has in the past. The advantage they’ve got is they’ve had two weeks to prepare and get healed up and all that.” Malzahn also spoke on replicating the success that Auburn experienced during the back end of last season. “The way we are right now, like I said, our backs are against the wall with how we want to finish this thing,” he explained. “So we’re playing at home and I expect our group to be extremely, extremely hungry on Saturday.”

For Tennessee, the key to success will be keeping Auburn quarterback Jarret Stidham off his game. In Auburn’s two losses this season, Stidham has completed just 53% of his passes while posting a 1:2 TD-INT ratio. If they can force Stidham to make a few mistakes, it could break the game wide open. Pruitt, the Tennessee head coach, told Saturday Down South that he won’t make the mistake of underestimating the Auburn staff. “You do see some things that are different since Chip [Lindsey] got there, but I think all coaches, as the game changes, we adapt,” he said. “All the years coaching versus Coach Malzahn, he finds new wrinkles. … They will be a challenge; they always have been.”

Those wondering whether Hurricane Michael will impact the game will be happy to hear that no such issues have occured. “Our campus emergency management folks are monitoring, but no impact expected on game day under current track — they will monitor for any changes,” said Shelly Poe, Auburn’s assistant athletic director for communications.

“We continue to monitor Hurricane Michael,” Auburn Campus Safety added in a Monday tweet. “The storm is currently forecast to track east of the Auburn area, with local impacts limited to heavy rainfall & gusty winds. We don’t anticipate significant impacts or changes to class schedules or normal university operations.”