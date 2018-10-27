Texas vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Six consecutive victories, including wins against USC, TCU and Oklahoma, have vaulted head coach Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns (6-1) all the way up to No. 6 in the AP Poll. The Longhorns are preparing for their toughest test of the season when they head to Stillwater to take on Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night.

Preview

Texas barely escaped last week with a narrow 23-17 win against the Baylor Bears. Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger sustained a shoulder sprain against the Bears, but after careful monitoring this week, Herman and the rest of the coaching staff deemed him able to play.

“We talked about him being very honest with us in terms of his pain because there’s an element to his game that’s different than a lot of quarterbacks. If we’re out there playing cautious and tentative and trying to protect things, I think that plays into the overall effectiveness of him and his game for us.”

Ehlinger has continuously had his status upgraded throughout the week:

Sam Ehlinger is expected to play in Saturday's game against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State is allowing 493 total yards and 28.4 points per game this season; the Cowboys defense has allowed 443 yards to Iowa State and Kansas State over the past two weeks, both losses. 291.1 yards have come through the air. The Cowboys defeated the Longhorns last season in a low-scoring 13-10 affair; they sealed a win following an Ehlinger interception and game-winning field goal in overtime.

By contrast, the Longhorns defense has been a difference-maker this season. Their eight interceptions rank third in the Big 12 conference, and are tied for 29th nationally.