Thunder vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers look to get in the win column for the first time this season. This the Thunder’s second-straight game on the West Coast, as it’ll be played at Staples Center.

Preview

The Thunder and Clippers each drew tough matchups in their openers. Oklahoma City was on the road against the defending champion Golden State Warriors in a game which Russell Westbrook sat out of. They hung close with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the team’s loaded roster, falling 108-100.

The team was fueled by Paul George’s 27 points and specifically the strong play from Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams. Schroder, who was acquired this offseason in the Carmelo Anthony trade, had a superb debut, totaling 21 points with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

It was originally unknown if Adams would even play in the opener due to a back injury. But he was able to battle through and played 36 minutes for the Thunder, racking up 17 points and 11 rebounds with four assists. The big man is expected to be good to go for Friday’s game against the Clippers.

As for Westbrook, his status is up in the air, and he’s largely considered doubtful for the game while pushing to get back from a knee injury. His absence would again open up big minutes for Schroder, who was on the floor for 34 minutes in the opener.

The new-look Clippers faced a playoff team from last season of their own in game one, hosting the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Although Doc Rivers’ squad fell just 107-98, it was the impressive play of the second unit which really stood out. Boban Marjanovic sparked the second unit with 18 points and eight rebounds over just 18 minutes.

Along with Marjanovic and his emergence, sharpshooter Lou Williams tacked on 14 points and five assists while rookie guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played the fourth-most minutes on the team with 28. Gilgeous-Alexander impressed in his first NBA game, shooting 5-6 from the field en route to 11 points with four assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block. It’ll be interesting to see if Rivers continues to give the talented point guard extra run moving forward.

Both the Thunder and Clippers have an intriguing amount of talent spread across their rosters, and this could be one of the most enjoyable games to watch on Friday’s slate.