LOOK: Timberwolves G Jeff Teague Calls Out Shams Charania on Twitter

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague has no time for fake news, and he made that known on Thursday. After The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news Minnesota held a players-only meeting, Teague took to Twitter to shut that rumor down.

@ShamsCharania it wasn’t no players meeting you just made that up bro y’all gotta relax with this fake news — Jeff Teague (@Teague0) October 11, 2018

Here’s a look at Charania’s original report on the topic, which points to Jimmy Butler calling the players-only meeting.

Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler called a players-only meeting today, airing his feelings toward situation and management, per league sources. Butler expressed to players he would compete with them, as signs pointing to him staying with the franchise into the regular season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2018

It’s certainly interesting, and it’s also not the first time (in the past two days) we’ve seen Teague seemingly throw some shade on social media. After the news Wednesday of a blowup from Butler at Timberwolves practice, Teague posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which he later deleted.

Fortunately, Rob Perez of The Action Network posted the following screenshot of it:

Latest Rumblings on Jimmy Butler’s Status

It seems the reason for the meeting (whether it was players-only or not) did indeed have to do with Butler addressing playing with the team. The Timberwolves have been unable (or unwilling) to get a deal done, even when one is reportedly close to the finish line.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the drama at Minnesota’s practice Wednesday, in which Butler “boldly challenging teammates, coaches and front office executives.” Wojnarowski also revealed the All-Star guard told Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden “You f—ing need me, Scott. You can’t win without me.”

To make matters worse, it seems the Timberwolves were nearing a deal which would have sent Butler to the Miami Heat before things fell apart. As Wojnarowski revealed, this happened due to the team asking for more than the originally agreed-upon trade late in the process.

