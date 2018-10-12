LOOK: Jeff Teague’s Deleted Instagram Post After Jimmy Butler Drama

It didn’t take long for Jimmy Butler to create major drama at Minnesota Timberwolves practice Wednesday, and it’s grabbed plenty of headlines. But shortly after the situation unfolded, Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague took to social media and made a cryptic post on Instagram.

*NOTE: Teague deleted the post, but fortunately, Rob Perez of The Action Network posted the following screenshot of it:

Here’s Perez’s full tweet on the topic:

Good luck attempting to figure out what that group of emojis means. But if anyone has any idea and wants to toss it my way, feel free.

It could potentially mean … ten against one? Who knows. The situation took a very uncomfortable turn on Wednesday when Butler opted to show up at Timberwolves practice and create a massive scene.

Jimmy Butler Drama at Practice

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed, Butler’s return to practice was filled with all kinds of excitement. This included “boldly challenging teammates, coaches and front office executives.”

Just one portion which certainly stood out was Butler telling Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden “You f—ing need me, Scott. You can’t win without me.”

This all comes after Butler had requested a trade nearly a month ago, yet Minnesota doesn’t seem all that close to having one done. With the NBA regular season set to begin next week, it’s apparent the All-Star guard is frustrated with the situation and lack of progress on a deal. Time will tell, but as things stand, Butler is still a member of the Timberwolves, and that’s probably not a good thing.

