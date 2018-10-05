Report: Only One Team Has Made ‘Serious Offer’ for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are apparently swinging, but can’t seem to make contact on a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler. It’s become wildly apparent over recent weeks that the Timberwolves are unwilling to move the All-Star unless it’s a deal which benefits them in a big way.
But as Brandon Robinson of Scoop B Radio pointed out, NBA analyst Ethan Skolnick revealed the Heat’s most recent offer apparently hasn’t even come close. Not only that, but aside from Miami, no team has put a “serious offer” on the table.
Heat’s Strong Interest Wildly Apparent
The Heat haven’t shied away from their level of interest in Butler. In a recent report, Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald pointed out that team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra are both incredibly fond of the guard.
But at the very least, there does seem to be some interest on Minnesota’s end. On Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed the Timberwolves had a scout in attendance at the Heat’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Time will tell, but as things stand currently, we haven’t gotten any closer to a potential deal. And with the Timberwolves set to begin the regular season in right around two weeks, both Butler and the team would surely like to a potential deal done.
Even beyond that, whichever team the 29-year-old is traded to will, of course, want to get him in town and ready for their own season opener.
1 Comment
I can see the business reasons for the Butler trade but it’s a bit more complicated from a championship team building standpoint–depending on what they have to give up.
Simply put, the Heat, given their current cap structure, need to continue to build the young core (primarily Richardson,Winslow and Adebayo) through development and the draft. In 2020, they will have significant cap space to add whale(s) to a young core that will hopefully have produced a star or two. If all goes well, they would then be strategically positioned to have a shot (over a multiple year horizon) at the championship. This timeframe is underscored by the mega team landscape already in place which will likely intensify after 2019 free agency–there’s simply not a realistic scenario for the Heat to compete with the Warriors for a championship for at least 2-3 years barring a Leicester City type miracle.
This is where a trade for Butler is complicated as he is 29 (although he just turned 29) and by the time the Heat could be positioned in the earliest phase of a championship window, he will be 31-32. Accordingly, the deal is attractive if the trade is primarily veteran talent for veteran or surplus talent (for example, Dragic, the Johnsons, Waiters etc.). However, the Heat should be exceedingly reluctant to deal away young talent with high upside including their 2019 1st round pick. On a side note, many would deal Winslow in a heartbeat but I wouldn’t be so quick. He’s 22 with about 1.5 years of experience taking into account his injuries. At present, he is an elite defender with a valuable and versatile game. If his offensive game becomes second nature and if he can evolve to the next level, his upside potential is very significant.
In short, in this phase, they should be focusing on young(er) players with untapped, high upside potential who can develop with the veterans the Heat have in place.