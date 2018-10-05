Report: Only One Team Has Made ‘Serious Offer’ for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are apparently swinging, but can’t seem to make contact on a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler. It’s become wildly apparent over recent weeks that the Timberwolves are unwilling to move the All-Star unless it’s a deal which benefits them in a big way.

But as Brandon Robinson of Scoop B Radio pointed out, NBA analyst Ethan Skolnick revealed the Heat’s most recent offer apparently hasn’t even come close. Not only that, but aside from Miami, no team has put a “serious offer” on the table.

— a delusional asking price for an estranged star that has refused to wear the jersey again. — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) October 2, 2018

Heat’s Strong Interest Wildly Apparent

The Heat haven’t shied away from their level of interest in Butler. In a recent report, Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald pointed out that team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra are both incredibly fond of the guard.

But at the very least, there does seem to be some interest on Minnesota’s end. On Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed the Timberwolves had a scout in attendance at the Heat’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Hmm, neither Heat nor Hornets play Timberwolves any time soon. But Minnesota is scheduled to have a scout here tonight in Charlotte, former NBA player Pete Mickeal.#FreeJimmyButler — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 2, 2018

Time will tell, but as things stand currently, we haven’t gotten any closer to a potential deal. And with the Timberwolves set to begin the regular season in right around two weeks, both Butler and the team would surely like to a potential deal done.

Even beyond that, whichever team the 29-year-old is traded to will, of course, want to get him in town and ready for their own season opener.

