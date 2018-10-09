Heisman Watch: Tua Tagovailoa Takes a Substantial Lead in the Race

Stop the race! It’s not even close right now. Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shocked everybody thus far. Not that anybody believed that the kid didn’t have it in him to perform like this. But Tagovailoa has been outstanding, even by Alabama’s standards. At this point, it seems like it’s not a matter of if, he wins the Heisman. It just might be a matter of when (December 8th, to be exact).

As always, the race for the Heisman trophy has been impressive. Per usual, quarterback’s have taken over the top-five. None of them have been close to beating out Tua Tagovailoa, though. Alabama has been dominant, which is far from surprising. But the quarterback play has been incredible. Actually, incredible is an understatement. He’s been flawless.

The Crimson Tide have played six games, and obviously remain unbeaten. Tagovailoa’s stats are almost perfect. In total, he’s thrown for 1,495-yards, 18 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His lowest completion percentage to date is, get ready for it… 68.4-percent! He doesn’t have a passer rating under 224. He’s flawless, and at this point, there’s no reason to believe that he isn’t the most valuable player of the NCAA.

A Look at the Votes

USA Today’s Eddie Timanus reported the numbers of votes this week for the top eight players on the Heisman Trophy radar, and it wasn’t even close. Tagovailoa finished this week with 14 total votes, leaving one voter out who ranked him second.

Surpringsly, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray sits behind Tagovailoa with 16 total votes for this season still. Even after an upset loss to the Texas Longhorns, Murray remains in the conversation. But at this point, it might not even matter. The saying “it’s his game to lose” couldn’t be any more accurate for Tagovailoa’s current situation. Something drastic would have to happen in order for this trophy to not be in his possession by the time winter rolls around.