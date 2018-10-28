Twitter Reacts to Adrian Peterson’s Big Game Against the Giants

The Washington Redskins surely got lucky this year when they signed the veteran running back Adrian Peterson. Who would’ve thought that the eleven-year veteran still had this much left in the tank? Remember, the Redskins were getting the start of a new era in their backfield when they drafted LSU’s Derrius Guice, but a torn ACL in the preseason made them search elsewhere for a replacement.

Fortunately for the Redskins, the future Hall of Famer, Peterson was still available in free agency. For the last couple of years, everybody assumed that Peterson was finished. The Minnesota Vikings turned the page and moved on from him, while Peterson played for two different teams in 2017. Unfortunately, he did not hit his stride in New Orleans, or Arizona.

Washington struck gold though, as they found out quickly that Peterson does in fact, still have it. Halfway through the season, Peterson has carried the ball 101 times for 438 yards, and three touchdowns. He was out to prove to everybody that he could still ball like the young guys, and so far nobody has doubted him since the season has started.

Peterson’s Still Got It

The Redskins traveled to MetLife Stadium on Sunday during Week Eight to take on their NFC East rivals, New York Giants. As the Redskins looked a bit mediocre at times, Adrian Peterson put on a vintage performance and put the team on his back. With 26 carries, Peterson rushed for 149 yards. His 64-yard touchdown had everybody going crazy after his big day on the ground against New York.

Now, everybody is ready to admit that they were wrong about AP. The future Hall of Famer is far from finished and is out to add onto his legacy. As expected, Twitter had some great reactions to Peterson’s big day on the ground.

Cris Carter Admits He Was Wrong

I was wrong, Adrian Peterson , he's got plenty football left in him 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) October 28, 2018

A Comparison to One of the League’s Best

Ezekiel Elliott in 2018: 132 carries for 619 yards and 3 TDs Adrian Peterson in 2018: 127 carries 587 yards and 4 TDs — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 28, 2018

The Alma Mater Showing Some Love

He Keeps on Surprising Us

Adrian Peterson continues to do things that defy the RB position. The last RB to carry his team to the playoffs (2015). Returns from injuries ahead of schedule. And today, 26/149yds when it looked like his career was over before the season. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) October 28, 2018

