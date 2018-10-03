Twitter Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Voice

When a new face of a franchise rises up, the NFL world can’t help but become fully invested in everything that player is doing. Two years ago, everybody was fascinated with Dallas Cowboys rising star, Dak Prescott. Last season, it was Deshaun Watson. This year, everybody’s attention is on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Currently, Mahomes leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 14 tosses and zero interceptions. With a passer rating of 126.5, Mahomes is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the game right now as the Chiefs are on a roll and currently are unbeaten. So as you can imagine, everybody is going crazy for the young 23-year-old superstar that is Patrick Mahomes.

After taking a back seat to Alex Smith during his rookie season, Mahomes wasn’t really in the spotlight. We knew nothing about him. Now that he is this big star, everybody, and I mean everybody is curious about what kind of person Mahomes is off the field.

So, as everybody was kind of unfamiliar with Patrick Mahomes, everybody was surprised to hear how he spoke during his post-game interview on Monday Night Football. Apparently, Patrick Mahomes has a voice that resembles Kermit the Frog. Strange, I know. In a matter of 48 hours, Mahomes has drawn comparisons to Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Dan Marino, and the legendary, Kermit the Frog.

Twitter acted accordingly to subject, and the jokes were brought out. So I did the hard work and found some of the best reactions to Mahomes voice sounding like Kermit. And for those of you who were curious, yes, Mahomes is well-aware of how his voice sounds. In fact, his teammates, and even his head coach, Andy Reid has poked fun at the situation. Just know that he is okay with it. Now, on to the jokes.

Hear It First

Somebody said Pat Mahomes’ voice is a mix between Kermit the frog and Coach Orgeron and I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/07W8xtmSHM — Chief (@aporzee) October 2, 2018

That’s All That Matters

He sound like kermit the frog off a couple 4lokos but buddy he can put the pigskin through a keyhole from 85 yards out — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) October 1, 2018

This Won’t Be Going Away Anytime Soon

I am forever peeved at the person that had to point out that Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog. It is all I can hear now. #MNF #ChiefsKingdom — Tony M. (@Capn_ToeKnee) October 1, 2018

It Doesn’t Add Up

Is there a voice that doesn’t fit a body more than Patrick Mahomes’ pic.twitter.com/LEPm7VQy0D — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) October 2, 2018

Had to Give It the Kawhi Treatment

Me hearing Patrick Mahomes voice for the first time.. pic.twitter.com/G6gTcPraPt — REVENGE 😤 (@FSUvsTheWorld) September 24, 2018

He Got the Kermit Treatment

Patrick Mahomes voice I’m weak 😂 pic.twitter.com/mDesdIzjNg — Chris 🐑👑 (@Kinglam94) October 3, 2018

Mahomes as a Kid, Apparently