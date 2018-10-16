Twitter Reacts to Mason Crosby Making His First Extra Point on MNF

Green Bay Packers veteran kicker Mason Crosby has somebody special looking after him. Somehow, the kicker avoided being released after missing four straight field goals against the Detroit Lions on the road last week. Any other kicker in that situation would’ve been fired the following day, but not Crosby.

The Packers made it clear that they were going to stick by their guy no matter what. He’s been with the team since 2007, and they clearly weren’t going to give up on him that fast. Now, it looks like Crosby has gained his confidence back as he made his first extra point on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

And as the Green Bay fans have supported him on social media all week, they continue to support him in person at Lambeau Field as well. The Cheeseheads couldn’t be happier for Crosby as he shakes off his last performance and moves on.

Twitter Reacts

Ty Montgomery with the two-yard TD catch, and the crowd here at Lambeau erupts as loudly as I’ve ever seen for an extra point, after Mason Crosby makes his extra point. #Packers tie it up, 7-all. — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) October 16, 2018

The Fans Have His Back

This Is Probably a Fact

Loudest cheer for an extra point in some time when Mason Crosby knocked it through. https://t.co/UXdtzg9gXu — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 16, 2018

PATs Are Just as Important as TDs