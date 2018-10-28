Kansas City Chiefs: Tyreek Hill’s Groin Injury Doesn’t Seem Serious

The Kansas City Chiefs had a big divisional victory against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Once again, the Patrick Mahomes-led offense dominated up and down the field as everybody got a little taste of the scoreboard action as the Chiefs came away with the 30-23 victory.

Although Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t find the end zone, he had himself a solid day with three catches for 70 yards. And once the Broncos shifted all of their attention on Hill, it opened up some significant opportunities for other wideouts on the field like Sammy Watkins.

Unfortunately, Tyreek Hill was eventually sidelined with a suspected groin injury that ruled him out during the fourth quarter. At that point, the Chiefs were in good position to come away with the win, so they didn’t force Hill back out onto the field.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid announced that Tyreek Hill has a strained groin during his post game press conference.

Hill’s Just Having Fun

Tyreek Hill brought the sumo costume back out for the locker room exit, btw pic.twitter.com/6N611LEeo5 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 28, 2018

After the game, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill decided to throw on his Halloween costume, which he wore before the game as well. As he was messing around, and ‘waddling’ like a sumo wrestler, he didn’t really seem to be in much pain, according to the Chiefs local media, who were in the locker room after the game.

That’s good news for the Chiefs, as they are rolling with a 7-1 record heading into Week Nine, where they are set to take on the Cleveland Browns. As long as Hill is healthy, the Chiefs are going to remain a threat to opposing defenses as they stay hot, and keep producing points on the scoreboard.