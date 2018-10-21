Tyrell Williams Fantasy: Should You Pick up the Chargers’ WR?

The Los Angeles Chargers are heating up this season, and they can thank their high-powered offensive play for that. With Phillip Rivers having one of the most impressive seasons he put on display in his successful career, everybody on the offense seems to be eating. It’s no surprise that guys like Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen get their fair share of fantasy points week after week. But is it time for fantasy owners to stop sleeping on Tyrell Williams?

The fourth-year veteran has made a name for himself quietly within the organization over the last two offseasons, but nobody dared to utilize him in fantasy. Before week seven’s game in London, Williams came into the week with 16 catches for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns was his breakout performance as he notched two touchdowns and exceeded 100 yards receiving for the first time in 2018. Last week, nobody seemed to be buying into the Williams hype just yet. But with the way his week seven is going, it might be time to start considering picking up the wideout off the waiver wire.

Is Williams Worth a Pick-Up?

Typically, a WR2 or WR3 on a team would only be utilized in a situation where the number one target is injured, but now that Williams is starting to find the end zone more often, it might be time to consider picking him up and taking the risk to play him. As Rivers is playing out of his mind in 2018, he is spreading the ball around beautifully.

First play of the day and @TyrellWilliams_ goes 75 yards for the TD 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R8ga2bV8Xx — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 21, 2018

Williams could be an excellent play in DFS, and a decent backup for season-long fantasy. After his big week against Cleveland, Williams and Rivers wasted no time finding the end zone right away in London as Williams reeled in a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the Chargers offensive possession. As he is beginning to show some consistency, it’s definitely not a bad idea to put in a claim for Williams before week eight. There’s a good chance that his ownership skyrockets after today’s game.