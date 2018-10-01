WATCH: Tyson Fury To Deontay Wilder ‘I’m Gonna Make You F*** Yourself’

It’s been decades since the professional boxing realm has had some watch-worthy heavyweight talent spread throughout various promotions companies. Now, there’s been a large influx of star quality prizefighters coming to the forefront of the sport drawing in more casual boxing fans every day. And this upcoming fight for the WBC Heavyweight Championship honors between Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder and Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury is sure to bring mass awareness to the heavyweight boxing division when the two enter the ring December 1st, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Deontay Wilder has quickly become a fan-favorite boxing personality, hailing from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, aligned with a matching fighting style that is an extension of his country roots. Wilder currently holds the WBC Heavyweight Championship title with a record of 40-0-0 with a total of 39 wins coming by TKO. The 32-year-old is the 15th longest reigning WBC Champion in the belt’s history and Fury (29-0-0) is looking to reclaim the title after initially winning it over the heavyweight legend, Wladimir Klitschko.

Now, two of the most widely followed, electrifying boxing personalities and power-punching talents are preparing for a showdown on the west coast and of course, this wouldn’t be a title fight without a few scheduled press conferences. The first took place earlier today in London, England.

Both sets of boxing crews showed up to Stratford’s Olympic Park with high energy, cruel intentions, and hoping to out-posture one another. Wilder and Fury came nose-to-nose on multiple occasions, hurled insults and clever one-liners at each other before the press conference was forced to come to an abrupt end due to a physical altercation breaking out between Wilder and Fury after the two squared off on stage forcing their entourages to separate the two.

😲 THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY 😲@Tyson_Fury wants to feel @BronzeBomber's power, is shoved and the bouncers have to step in between them. ⚠️ Contains strong language#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/vES4CkXK5o — BT Sport Boxing (@BTSportBoxing) October 1, 2018

But prior to the venue forcing a dead stop to the presser, there were some notable quotables coming both elite fighters including Wilder asking Fury,

“Have you ever looked into the eyes of a killer?”

With Fury responding,

“Plenty of them. I’m looking at a pussycat. Killers don’t dress like you. You’re all mouth and no action. All front and no substance. A big hollow shell in a big frame.”

Later Fury was asked if he considered this fight dangerous due to his inactivity, in which he replied,

“I picked him because he’s an easy touch. He’s a lemon and I’m gonna squeeze him nice and hard. I’m going to make lemonade out of him.”

But this was nothing in comparison to one quote that had everyone in the venue concerned about the escalating tension between the two when Fury said,

“And with your knockout power and ten men in the ring, you still can’t beat Tyson Fury. I’m gonna make you f*** yourself!”

Tyson Fury is surprisingly elusive for his size and Deontay Wilder is known for his ability to dismantle his opponents with flurries of nearly unstoppable power punches but lacks technical skill and relies on pure strength to slaughter his opponents.

This will definitely be a fight worth watching even for the most casual of fighting fans. There will be two more tension-heavy press conferences before Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury make their way to the ring for the WBC Heavyweight Championship title honors.