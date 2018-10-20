How to Watch UCF vs East Carolina Online Without Cable

The UCF Knights will take on the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. UFC will seek to add to their impressive 6-0 start, while East Carolina will attempt to improve upon their 2-4 record.

Preview

UCF head coach Josh Heupel has guided the team to 19 consecutive wins, and he spoke with about the prospect of keeping the winning streak going. “We got great speed, we’ve got length on defense with the corners and safeties and up front we’re physical,” he explained. “The best thing I can say about our football [team] is you put the ball on the grass and they like to compete. They practice and play their butts off. We will need that type of energy to win Saturday.”

That being said, Heupel made a point of stating that the team needs to stay hungry if they are to continue winning. “Expect that same type of output from East Carolina this Saturday,” he said. “You’ve got to match it when things aren’t going well. Just staying the course.“We talked about adversity, we talk about being in tough situations. If you go win championships, you look back and there’s going to be a couple ball games for sure, they’re just going to be tight ball games.”

East Carolina has gotten off to a rockier start this season, but there is some excitement in the fact that Holton Ahlers will be starting at quarterback for the first time. Ahlers is a highly regarded freshman who has head coach Scottie Montgomery feeling confident in the team’s future. “Holton does not have a leash this week. I am taking it off,” he told FOX Sports. “He will play as long and hard as he can. With Holton, we all have to realize that there will be some bad plays in there but also some really good ones. We will have to work through it, as he is a true freshman starting at quarterback. I am looking forward to him playing a lot.”

East Carolina will also have to contend with UCF’s top offensive player, quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton has completed 59.5% of his passes this year, and has scored 22 touchdowns, leading the nation’s third-best offense. Overall, the team averages 555.5 yards per game.“Even when it’s not going perfect, he just continues to compete and just really proud of the way he attacks every situation that gets thrown in front of him,” Heupel said.

Montgomery is similarly impressed with Milton’s talents. “When you play against two of the top players in the country in Ed Oliver and McKenzie Milton, it’s definitely not something you look forward to doing,” he said. “In a few weeks, I am hoping you all ask me questions in regard to what it is like going against Holton Ahlers and I can tell you that it’s not good.”