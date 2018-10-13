UCF vs Memphis Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Not all undefeated teams are created equal, but at some point the College Football Playoff committee is going to have to take a good, hard look at a certain AAC team.

The No. 9 ranked UCF Knights (5-0) are unbeaten as they take on the Memphis Tigers (4-2) at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

This is a matchup of last year’s AAC Championship Game. UCF won in double overtime 62-55, which preserved their unbeaten record and set up a Peach Bowl date with Auburn.

Head coach Josh Heupel is commanding an offense that is better than it was last year, even after losing super stud wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to the NFL. The Knights are third in the country in total offense, led by junior quarterback McKenzie Milton (1,501 yards, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions).

Tigers head coach Mike Norvell praises the job Heupel and his staff are doing, as he prepares his team for another, likely, shootout.

“They’re probably playing even faster than what they did last year. Their tempo is at warp speed. They’re snapping the ball anywhere from 5 to 10 seconds after the previous play, which is extraordinary.”

Memphis is not far behind UCF when it comes to moving the football. UCF averages 574.4 yards per game, while Memphis averages 547.2, which ranks sixth nationally.

The Tigers counter Milton with a stud junior quarterback of their own, Brady White. Through six games, White has completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,549 yards, 15 touchdowns and just one interception.