UFC 229: Card, Date, Time & Location

After months of anticipation, UFC 229 is finally upon us. The card, which features two co-main events and several undercard fights with premiere fighters who have headlined past UFC PPV events, is being acknowledged as one of the most well-rounded in the history of the sport.

The total card features 12 fights – five on the main card, seven on the preliminary card, which is split into three fights each, with three on UFC Fight Pass and four on FS1. There are two title fights, both co-main events, and a lone undefeated fighter (Khabib Nurmagomedov) stepping into the Octagon on Saturday night.

Here is the scheduled card (subject to change) for UFC 229:

Date: October 6, 2018

Time: 10 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Pacific time

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card

Lightweight title:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) vs. Conor McGregor (21-3)

* Nurmagomedov is the current Lightweight champion, and McGregor is a former Featherweight and Lightweight champion*

Featherweight title:

Tony Ferguson (23-3-0) vs. Anthony Pettis (21-7-0)

*Ferguson was stripped of his Featherweight belt; Pettis is the challenger*

Light Heavyweight title:

Ovince Saint Preux (23-11-0) vs. Dominick Reyes (9-0-0)

Heavyweight title:

Derrick Lewis (20-5-0) vs. Alexander Volkov (30-6-0)

Women Strawweight:

Michelle Waterson (15-6-0) vs. Felice Herring (14-7-0)

Preliminary Card

Can be seen on: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Flyweight title:

Sergio Pettis (17-3-0) vs. Jussier Formiga (21-5-0)

Welterweight title:

Vicente Luque (13-6-1) vs. Jalin Turner (7-3-0)

Woman Bantamweight:

Aspen Ladd (6-0-0) vs. Tonya Evinger (19-5-0)

Lightweight title:

Scott Holtzman (11-2-0) vs. Alan Patrick (15-1-0)

Bantamweight title:

Sean O’Malley (10-0-0) vs. José Alberto Quiñónez (7-2-0)

Early Prelims

Can be seen on: UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET

Woman Bantamweight title:

Lina Lansberg (8-3-0) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (10-4-0)

Lightweight title:

Gray Maynard (13-6-1) vs. Nik Lentz (28-9-2)

Welterweight title:

Ryan LaFlare (14-2-0) vs. Tony Martin (13-4-0)