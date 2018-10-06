UFC Odds: Betting & Picks for UFC 229

One of the most anticipated events in MMA has finally arrived. Tonight at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon in an attempt to regain the lightweight championship he never lost against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.

We’ve provided the betting picks and odds for each of the 12 matches below. The predictions are courtesy of OddsShark.

UFC 229 Odds

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov (-165) is favored over McGregor (+135). The last time McGregor entered a match as the betting underdog was against Jose Aldo in 2016, and the Irishman scored a 13-second knockout.

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Ferguson (-350) is the clear favorite over Pettis (+260). Ferguson has been the favorite for four of his last five matches, each of which he’s won. Pettis hasn’t been the underdog since December 10, 2016, when he lost to Max Holloway.

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Reyes (-225) is favored over Saint Preux (+175). Reyes has been the favorite in his last three matches, each of which he won. His last victory, against Jared Cannonier on May 19, came by way of TKO.

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Volkov (-175) is favored to win over Lewis (+140). Volkov has been the favorite in two of his last four matches, with his most recent being a TKO victory against Fabricio Werdum on March 17.

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herring

Herring (-125) is the favorite to win over Waterson (+100). This will be the rare instance of Herring not being the underdog, as she’s been in four of her previous five matches. Her last fight, against Karolina Kowalkiewicz on April 7, ended in defeat.

Sergio Pattis vs. Jussier Formiga

Pettis (-163) is favored to win out over Formiga (+130). Pettis has been the underdog for his last three matches, two of which he won, and Formiga has played the underdog for his last four matches, during which time he’s gone 3-1.

Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Luque (-800) is heavily favored to win over Turner (+500). Luque has spent his last five matches as the favorite, during which time he’s gone 4-1.

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Ladd (-175) is the favorite to win over Evinger (+138). Both fighters mirror the stance of their previous respective matches, during which Ladd was the favorite and Evinger was the underdog.

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Patrick (-275) is the favorite to win out over Holtzman (+210). Patrick has been the favorite for four of his previous five matches, during which time he’s gone 4-1. Holtzman has also been the favorite during four of his previous matches, though he’s gone 3-2.

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Kunitskaya (-170) is favored to win over Lansberg (+200). Lansberg has been the underdog for three of her previous four matches, during which time she’s gone 2-2.

Nik Lentz vs. Gray Maynard

Lentz (-225) is the favorite to win over Maynard (+175). Lentz has been the favorite for only two of his previous five matches, during which time he’s gone 3-2. Maynard has similarly been the underdog during four of his last five matches, going 2-3.

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

LaFlare (-138) is favored to win out over Martin (+110). LaFlare has been the favorite during his last five matches, during which time he’s gone 3-2.