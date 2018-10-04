How to Watch USA vs Mexico Women’s World Cup Qualifier Online

The 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship, which doubles as qualifying for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, begins Thursday night at Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary, North Carolina, as the United States take on Mexico in a Group A matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 2 is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 2. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports 2 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

Of the eight teams participating in the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship, three will secure a spot in next year’s World Cup, while the fourth-place finisher will advance to play-off against the third-place qualifier from Conmebol.

Jill Ellis’ squad will be careful not to get ahead of themselves, but it’s a foregone conclusion that the Red, White and Blue will be among those top three finishers.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the USWNT haven’t lost a match since the 2017 Tournament of Nations against Australia more than 14 months ago. Since that 1-0 defeat, they are 18-3-0. Moreover, they’ve won this tournament seven times overall, and they’ve never lost a World Cup qualifier on home soil.

Moreover, the Americans are also 34-1-1 all-time against Mexico, winning two matchups in April by a combined score of 10-3. Alex Morgan scored a brace in each of those matchups, while Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd each tallied two goals, and Megan Rapinoe piled up a thoroughly impressive five assists.

Following their match against Mexico, Team USA will continue Group A play against Panama on Sunday and against Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday. Assuming nothing catastrophic happens and they finish top two in the group, they’ll advance to the semifinals, where they will need to win just one of their next two games to qualify for the World Cup.