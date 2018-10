Saints vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Drew Brees leads the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints (5-1) into Minneapolis to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (4-2-1) on Sunday Night Football as Week 8 action continues.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in 31 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in 31 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in 12 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

NBC Sports Live

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the NBC Sports Live website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the NBC Sports digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

This is the first meeting between the two clubs since the Vikings defeated the Saints 29-24 in the postseason back in January on the “Minnesota Miracle” play from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. Since, Minnesota has changed quarterbacks and underwent a slight facelift at other key positions, although second-year running back Dalvin Cook has struggled to stay healthy thus far.

Diggs and Adam Thielen continue to form the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Thielen racked up another 100-yard receiving game last week in a road win against the New York Jets. Thielen now has seven straight to start the 2018 season, which is the most in the league’s modern/common era (since the merger).

With a win, New Orleans will remains in first place in the NFC South, ahead of the 5-2 Carolina Panthers, who defeated the Baltimore Ravens 36-21 in Week 8. After dropping the season opening game in stunning fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome, the Saints have since rattled off five consecutive victories.

Like Minnesota boasts the best receiving duo, the Saints boast the best rushing duo in Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Since Ingram’s return, Kamara has yet to rush for 100 yards in either win against Washington and Baltimore. But the duo remains effective, as Kamara found the endzone last week against the Ravens, and Ingram had a pair in the Monday night win against the Redskins.