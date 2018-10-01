Von Miller Calls Patrick Mahomes A Great Quarterback

After spending his rookie season shadowing Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes has become one of the most famous names in the NFL today. Last season, Mahomes was one of three quarterbacks to get selected in the first round. While the Chicago Bears eventually played Mitchell Trubisky, and the Houston Texans used Deshaun Watson, nobody expected Mahomes to be the next big name to blow up after 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs knew what they were getting out of Mahomes way before anybody else in the NFL did. That’s why the team didn’t think twice about trading away Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins to get some value for the guy they were finished with. It was the beginning of the Mahomes era in Kansas City, and now he has taken the NFL by storm.

Mahomes’ has made more fans from his exciting style of play than you could ever imagine. When he debuted for the first time as the Chiefs starter at Arrowhead Field last weekend, he couldn’t even hear anything. And as his stock is on the rise, the audience aren’t the only ones who are fans of this guy. Players are sending some praise towards Mahomes as well.

What Does His Opponent Think?

The Chiefs head to Denver to take on the Broncos on Monday Night Football this week. For the first time in his young career, Mahomes will face Broncos star defensive end Von Miller in a meaningful game as the starter. Clearly, the second-year gunslinger will be tested as Miller’s pass rushing is not to be taken lightly. Mahomes will get pressured, and he will need an answer.

While Mahomes needs to avoid letting Miller get the best of him, the pass rusher also understands that Mahomes is not one to fold. He’s seen the tape, and he understands how legit Mahomes can be on game day. In fact, Miller believes that Mahomes is great. Miller also labeled him as “One of the faces of the NFL.”

“In my opinion, I feel like he already is,” Miller said over a conference call with the local Kansas City media. “All he’s missing is the big-time quarterback contract, and he’ll definitely get that soon. He’s a great quarterback, relatable, big arm, got a little country accent. He’s definitely one of the faces of the National Football League.”

Mahomes will get a chance to step up to a tough divisional challenge against Denver on Monday night. Playing on the road hasn’t been a struggle for Mahomes as he is unbeaten so far in two other stadiums. Now, he gets the chance to show the entire NFL just how good he is as the Chiefs play their first primetime Monday night game of 2018.