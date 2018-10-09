Warriors Analyst Says Kevin Durant ‘Is Gone’ After This NBA Season

Let the fun conversation about Kevin Durant’s potential departure from the Golden State Warriors begin once again. There have already been multiple rumors and rumblings pointing to this being Durant’s final season with the Warriors, and we can now add one more to the mix.

As The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson told KNBR Tuesday, he believes Durant is likely leaving the team after this year.

“Man, KD out,” Thompson told Murph and Mac. “I feel like he is gone… It does have that vibe, like, ‘This is it. This could be it right here.’” … “It feels like he has gotten everything he could possibly get from the Warriors, and it’s still not 100 percent like he wants to be here,” Thompson said. “If it was like a relationship, like, ‘Look, man. I gave you all I got. You still looking— you might as well just go.’ That’s how it feels.”

Rumors on Kevin Durant’s Future

What Durant will do in 2019 free agency has been a hot-button topic this offseason, although we’ve yet to play a single game of the 2018-19 NBA season. Prior to this, Chris Haynes from Yahoo! Sports stated on Undisputed nearly a week ago that Durant could head to the New York Knicks.

Beyond that, there have been talks of Durant possibly linking up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. At this point, there’s simply no way to know what the NBA’s 2014 Most Valuable Player will choose to do. He actually may not even know what his future holds, but it seems that the possibility of him leaving town is very much on the table.

