Report: Klay Thompson ‘Has No Plans’ to Give Warriors Discount in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors may want Klay Thompson back after this season, and the feeling is surely mutual, but that doesn’t mean it’ll work out. There’s going to be quite a bit to figure out after this season for the Warriors, including what the future of two of their stars looks like.

And while Thompson is set to become a free agent next offseason, it seems there’s a mutual understanding between the player and team. As ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported, Thompson “has no plans to take a discount, and the Warriors don’t expect him to, league sources say.”

It’s an interesting situation, especially considering the fact that the Warriors will almost certainly push to keep Kevin Durant, even with rumblings that he may leave town. Plus, as Lowe points out, Draymond Green is a free agent in 2020 and could receive a massive designated player extension next offseason.

Klay Thompson’s Potential Future Outlook

Thompson would be one of the most underrated stars in a loaded 2019 NBA free agency class if he leaves town. There’d be a plethora of suitors all more than willing to fork over big money to the 28-year-old. He’s an exceptional scorer (over 20 points per game each of past four seasons) and top-tier defensive player as well.

Often times, Thompson finds himself behind Durant and Stephen Curry in the pecking order, understandably. But his potential to thrive as a go-to option on a team is certainly there, and plenty of teams would have interested in adding him. With multiple franchises setting themselves up with big money to spend, Thompson may be a hot commodity next offseason.

