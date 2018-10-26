Warriors vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Golden State Warriors will kick off a three-game road trip when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Bay Area (in Warriors markets) and MSG Network (in Knicks markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and MSG Network (local markets) are all included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel packages, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. MSG Network, however, is not available on Sling. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hulu With Live TV

This is only an option for local viewers in the Warriors market, as NBC Sports Bay Area–but not NBA TV or MSG Network–is included in the “Hulu with Live TV” channel bundle. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

Warriors forward Kevin Durant will probably be warmly received by the Knicks faithful — a billboard urging the 2014 MVP to join New York come the offseason presently faces Madison Square Garden.

The sign is roughly 350 square feet, the brainchild of two Knicks fans who own an advertising company called NYCADSCO.

“I mean to be honest I don’t know how I feel about that type of stuff,” Durant said of the billboard, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley. “It’s cool. No disrespect, but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff. I just really like playing basketball. I try to focus — my entertainment is really what happens on the basketball court. You know what I’m saying? I know all of that stuff is a part of it, but for me I don’t really get up for that stuff.”

Whether or not he entertains the idea of signing with the Knicks, Durant adores the team’s home.

“It’s like a playground with walls,” Durant said, per Begley. “You walk outside and you’re right on the street. It feels like you’re playing at Rucker Park, just indoors. And that energy, I remember my first game as a rookie. I can remember I played pretty well, I had 30 that night. My family came up and we stayed after the game so we celebrated a little bit. But that energy — it’s just pure, pure love for the game at the Garden.”

Golden State enters the night on a two-game winning streak, with a 4-1 record.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have dropped four straight after claiming victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the season opener. They lost by two points to each the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics before falling by double digits to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

Needless to say, their odds at home against the defending champions are not stellar.

“Oh goodness. I don’t know if you can describe the challenges,” Knicks head coach Fizdale said of Golden State, according to The New York Times. “I like the opportunity myself. For our young guys to go up against the champs in the Garden, that’s a great opportunity for us. They can play free, and no one expects us to do anything against them. Except for me.”

Golden State’s other MVP, two-time winner Stephen Curry, leads the league in scoring at 34.6 points per game.

Last year, Golden State swept the teams’ season series, 2-0.