Warriors vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Golden State Warriors will look to build upon their three-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area (in Warriors markets) and YES Network (in Nets markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Warriors vs Nets Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and YES Network (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and YES Network (local markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and YES Network (local markets) are included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch Warriors vs Nets Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Warriors or Nets area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subsription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

The Warriors are 5-1, having ripped off three consecutive wins going into their meeting with Brooklyn. While several of their rotational cogs have been struggling offensively, it hasn’t mattered because their biggest stars, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, are lighting it up.

“To see them both in a groove like this so early in the season has been amazing to watch,” big man Kevon Looney said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “They can’t keep bailing us out with these terrific performances to win games. But as long as they keep doing it, we’ll keep enjoying it.”

Curry is averaging 33.7 points per game. He’s launching 12.3 three-pointers per contest, making a ridiculous 52.7 percent of them. Durant is not far behind in the scoring department, at 29.7 points per game.

“The thing that makes them pretty unique is they’re each big-time superstars, and yet each is perfectly willing to sit back and let the other do his thing,” head coach Steve Kerr told the Chronicle. “That kind of unselfish nature comes sort of easily to them. It’s a dramatic dynamic for our team when you have that.”

Durant dropped 41 points on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Friday night; 25 of those came in the fourth quarter of a 128-100 victory.

Some Knicks fans began the process of recruiting the 2014 MVP with a billboard facing the arena.

“The way he’s handled it, obviously letting his play speak for itself and not getting too wrapped up or involved in it, understanding we’ve got seven more months of this,” Curry told the Associated Press of Knicks fans’ wanting Durant. “So we know how to keep distractions out of our locker room and just play basketball and enjoy what we do.”

They’ll take on a Nets team that suffered a heartbreaking loss on Friday.

The team led the New Orleans Pelicans by one with 20 seconds remaining and the ball. New Orleans opted not to foul right away, and the Nets’ game of keep-away came to a screeching halt when point guard D’Angelo Russell threw a no-look pass out of bounds.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday responded by hitting a game-winning jumper.

“It was all my fault,” Russell said. “We’ve got to be better, honestly. We focused 47 minutes and 36 seconds, and that other 20-some-odd seconds we wasn’t focused. I wasn’t focused. So that’s where that mistake happened.”

Brooklyn dropped to 2-3 on the year.

“It’s a shame because we played a heck of a game, and we didn’t close it out when we had opportunities,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson, per AP. “We had a lot of young mistakes out there, but we’ve just got to learn from it.”

Golden State won both of their matchups with the Nets a season ago.