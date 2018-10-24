Wizards vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Washington Wizards continue their tour of the West Coast as they head into the Bay Area on Wednesday to face the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors. With the Warriors looking to continue their dominance in 2018-2019, the Wizards are coming in confident after a significant overtime win a couple of nights ago against the Portland Trail Blazers.

How to Watch Wizards vs Warriors Online

Preview

The Golden State Warriors don’t surprise anybody with their 3-1 start to the season. In fact, their one loss to the Denver Nuggets is what is more shocking. Nothing has changed this year as they still remain the best team on paper, and it translates well on the court. And the craziest part about it all? They still don’t even have DeMarcus Cousins out there yet as well.

Wednesday nights game is going to be a difficult one for the Wizards. Although they are going to be riding high off of the momentum of their big win against the Blazers the other night, winning against Golden State on the road is never an easy task to accomplish. But if there is a time of the year where it’s more possible to happen, the time is now.

So, the Warriors haven’t hit their stride yet, but this team already had established chemistry. The Wizards are getting substantial contributions from some of their biggest names like Markieff Morris, John Wall, and Bradley Beal, but it’s going to be tough to match the Warriors star power.

The Wizards history against the defending champs isn’t so great. The last time they came away with a victory over Golden State was in February of 2017. Not many teams can brag and boast about their recent history against the Warriors, and the Wizards are no different in this case.

The apparent goal for the Wizards would be to slow down the Warriors offensive attack. The face of Golden State, Stephen Curry has quietly been rising up the MVP ranks once again as he is out to prove that he still has it after battling nothing but nagging injuries in 2017. Right now, Curry is averaging 30 points-per-game as he is raining shots from three-point land once again.

Although the Wizards will be without Dwight Howard this time around against the Warriors, Golden State will miss two key players of their own as well. Shaun Livingston and Klay Thompson are day-to-day, which will most likely rule them out of Wednesday nights game against Washington. So, there is an advantage there for the Wizards to stop some points coming in from long range, but will it be enough?