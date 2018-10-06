Washington vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Quarterback Jake Browning officially made a statement last week, leading his team to a home win against BYU. The talented, but occasionally inconsistent senior, completed 23 of 25 passes (92%) in a 35-7 whooping of the Cougars to knock them out of the AP Poll.

Browning and the rest of the No. 10 Washington Huskies (4-1) get ready to head south to take on Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (0-4) in Pasadena on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox.

Preview

This matchup is, really, a tale of two coaches.

Since taking the Huskies head coaching position after leaving Boise State in 2014, Petersen has compiled a 41-18 record. Petersen has also led the Huskies to a Pac-12 Conference championship win in 2016, and College Football Playoff appearance (losing to Alabama in January 17).

Chip Kelly was once all the talk in the Pacific Northwest. Kelly’s Oregon days are LONG behind him. Now, he is struggling out of the gate after returning to the collegiate ranks, taking the head coaching position at UCLA. In September, it was not pretty for the Bruins, losing four resounding games while failing to break 17 (21 against Oklahoma) in three of them.

UCLA should get a pass. The Bruins quarterback is a true freshman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson. In addition to an inexperienced underclassmen, the Bruins have had key injuries at several positions, primarily on defense. The Bruins are a work in progress, and Kelly understands that.

“We’re not into excuses. We have to get better. We have to stay away from the self-inflicted: the penalties; executing what we need to execute; our communication.”

Self-inflicted wounds are all too familiar for the Huskies too. After throwing four interceptions in his first three games, Browning has yet to throw one in his past two.

The Bruins have the 56th ranked defense in FBS, allowing 238.5 yards through the air and an astounding 183 on the ground – 35th worst. Running back Myles Gaskin, who has only broke 100 yards once this season (143 vs. Utah), should break the barrier once more Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.