76ers vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their road tour as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Coming off of a tough loss in Detroit on Tuesday, will the Sixers bounce back by issuing the red-hot Bucks their first loss on the season? Or will the Bucks keep steamrolling through their competition this year?

Preview

Philadelphia got outworked on Tuesday night as they allowed the Detroit Pistons to climb back and win with a big night by Blake Griffin. The Sixers are in for a treat on Wednesday as their back-to-back road tour doesn’t get any easier. The Bucks have proven to be an offensive powerhouse this season. We’ve seen the hype in the preseason, and now the Bucks are putting their money where their mouth is.

Milwaukee is the real deal, and the Sixers might find themselves struggling tremendously. Not even the dominant defense of Joel Embiid could slow down this Bucks offense. Therefore, the Sixers are going to need to get their scorers out early and often on Wednesday.

Philly witnessed a bit of a breakout game from Markelle Fultz, but it’s clear that after issuing him only 19 minutes on Tuesday, they are still not comfortable with utilizing the former first overall pick in a full-time role just yet.

That’s the least of the Sixers problems though as they are still without their offensive star, Ben Simmons. The 2018 Rookie of the Year has suffered a minor setback as he experienced tightness in his back this past weekend.

Since he was pulled from the game on Saturday night, Simmons has yet to see the court as his progress is moving slower than anticipated. His status for Wednesday nights game is still up in the air, but with the way the Sixers medical staff treats minor injuries, it’s probably best to assume that he could miss another game or two, barring any setbacks.

With the Sixers missing their star, the Bucks find themselves in another favorable situation. So far, Milwaukee hasn’t faced any sort of adversity as they remain undefeated through three games. Two of their three matchups resulted in a blowout, and with the way the Sixers defense has been playing, they can issue the same results at home on Wednesday night.

The odds are in favor of the Bucks as they should be. With the Sixers still trying to figure out their true identity with who should start, come off the bench, etc. The Bucks are making themselves known as one of the top dogs in the Eastern Conference.