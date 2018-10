Drew Brees set a new all-time record for passing yards in his New Orleans Saints’ Monday night matchup with the Washington Redskins.

Aptly, he did it on a 62-yard bomb.

DREW BREES HAS BROKEN THE ALL-TIME PASSING RECORD pic.twitter.com/tbmaCkJKFw — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2018

Brees started the night third on the all-time list at 71,740 passing yards, 201 behind record holder Peyton Manning.

He passed Brett Favre for second all-time with this one-yard touchdown pass to wideout Josh Hill in the second quarter.