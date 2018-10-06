ESPNEWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Though ESPN and ESPN2 get most of the attention, the rest of ESPN’s family of network, such as ESPNEWS, still often have programming worth watching. And even if you’ve cut the cable cord or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch this channel–and all of ESPN’s channels–live by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

While people with a cable subscription can watch a live stream of ESPN News through WatchESPN, those who have–or want to–cut the cable cord can watch ESPN News on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters. Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you a live stream of all the ESPN channels (including ESPN News), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network and all the local channels in most markets.

Getting all of that for just $40 per month is fantastic value

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (total number depends on local channels in your market), including ESPN News, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to ESPN News or whatever channel you want to start watching.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Additionally, ESPN News can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you’re looking for a basic channel package without a lot of extras, Sling TV has a cheap price–“Sling Orange” ($25 per month) plus the “Sports Extra” add-on ($5 per month) will get you a live stream of ESPN News.

Of course, that’s only $10 less per month than Hulu with Live TV, and you’re still getting a lot fewer channels, no DVR (that’s another $5 per month) is included, and you’ll only be able to watch on one screen at once. It’s technically the cheapest, but the overall value for everything included isn’t nearly as good.

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange has 29 channels, while the Sports Extra add-on has 13, including ESPN News

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sports Extra add-on (w/Orange): $5 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to ESPN News or whatever channel you want to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Additionally, ESPN News can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.