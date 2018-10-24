Hornets vs Bulls Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Both the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) and Chicago Bulls (0-3) are coming off losses on Monday and looking to rebound as they prepare to battle at United Center on Wednesday night.

Hornets vs Bulls

Hornets vs Heat

Preview

After dropping 40 points on opening night 113-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kemba Walker has only slightly cooled off in Charlotte’s last three games. Kemba turned in a 26-point performance in a 32-point win against the Orlando Magic on Friday, and 39-point effort in a 113-112 win against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

2017 first-round pick Malik Monk was disappointing as a rookie, averaging just 6.7 points per game. Monk has started 2018-19 a little consistently,but still suffers from the streaky problems that phased him in his first season. Despite a one-sided loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday in which Monk scored just 10 points, the Hornets coaching staff led by James Borrego is still trusting Monk to lead the second unit and have critical minutes at the end of games.

Monk’s chief competition for more minutes is Jeremy Lamb. Lamb has shot just 34% from the floor so far. Monk may have his struggles, but he provides a more explosive and “feast-or-famine” game than Lamb does, who regularly sides more toward “famine.”

Chicago has opened with three consecutive losses to the Philadelphia 76ers (127-108), Detroit Pistons (118-106) and Dallas Mavericks (115-109). Zach LaVine has been the team’s best player through three games, averaging the most points (32.3 PPG) and minutes (35.7).

After missing time due to the birth of his first child, point guard Kris Dunn returned on Monday, and scored just nine points in the loss to Dallas. On Tuesday, the Bulls announced Dunn will be out four to six weeks with a moderate MCL sprain.

At power forward, Jabari Parker had his best game of the season scoring 20 points against the Mavericks. Bobby Portis, despite a six-point output on Monday, is still averaging a double-double (12.7 points, 11 rebounds) through three games. Portis provides more utility between the two, as he is a much better rebounder, although Parker still has untapped potential and possible upside. It is worth exploring while Lauri Markkanen (elbow) remains out until November, maybe December.

Key Matchup: Chicago has to contain Walker, which won’t be an easy task. Both Dunn and LaVine aren’t great defenders, which means Chicago will likely have to deploy help and trap Kemba in order to get the ball out of his hands. Chicago does have body depth in the frontcourt, which matches up well with Hornets center Cody Zeller. The more head coach Fred Hoiberg can get his team to execute, the more likely the Bulls are to pick up their first win of the season.