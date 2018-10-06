WATCH: West Virginia D-Lineman Proposes to His Girlfriend after Win

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on a roll right now as they advanced to 5-0 with a big win over Kansas on Saturday. The Mountaineers finished off the day with a 38-22 victory at home. And as the Mountaineers are all winners today, one player, in particular, won again shortly after the game.

As the West Virginia Football team celebrated with friends and family with their victory song “Country Roads” playing, defensive lineman, Reese Donahue had a few plans for after the game. He called for his teammates to surround him as he planned on getting down on a knee and proposing to his girlfriend after the win over the Jayhawks. Check it out!

She Said Yes!