West Virginia vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 6 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) keep slowly climbing the AP Poll. They take their top 10 ranking and unbeaten record as they head west to face the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday night.

Preview

Senior quarterback Will Grier is continuing to put up a performance worthy of being nominate for the Heisman Trophy. In 2018, Grier has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,819 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ranks eighth, fourth, and third in the nation respectively in each category.

Iowa State enters with a fairly solid defense, allowing 332.6 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the nation. The Cyclones also allow only 233.2 passing yards per game.

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen understands that in order to beat Iowa State in a critical road game, there will need to be some production from the running game as well as Grier and his receivers.

“Stepping up our run game is critical, without a doubt. I was happy with how we ran the ball against Iowa State last year. They give us favorable boxes, but they do a really nice job of filling gaps from second- and third-level defenders, which usually means that you can get five (yards), but getting eight to 10 (yards) is hard.”

Freshman quarterback Brock Purdy is likely to draw the start again for Iowa State. In his debut last week, he totaled 402 total yards – completing 78.3% of his passes for 318 yards, four touchdowns and one interception – and led the Cyclones to a 48-42 win at Oklahoma State.