Will Fuller Fantasy: Impact of Texans WR’s Season-Ending Injury

The Houston Texans were dealt a brutal blow on Thursday night. While rolling past the Miami Dolphins with their offense clicking on all cylinders, wide receiver Will Fuller came down awkwardly after a long pass. The concern level was immediately high, as the 24-year-old remainder on the ground for an extended period.

Unfortunately, as Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle revealed, Fuller has suffered a torn ACL, according to Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

Bill O'Brien: 'Will Fuller tore his ACL, out for the season' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 26, 2018

Replacing Fuller’s production will be tough for the Texans, as he was once again hitting his stride in Week 8 prior to the tough injury. After injuries showed the first-round pick down a bit following three strong games to start the year, Fuller bounced back by totaling 11 catches and one touchdown in the past two games.

Prior to leaving Thursday’s game due to the injury, the Texans electrifying receiver had caught five passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Replacing Will Fuller in Fantasy Football

From a fantasy football perspective, there’s one name who comes to mind in replacing Fuller, and it’s the same option the team will roll with. Shortly after announcing the news of the receiver’s injury, O’Brien pointed to rookie Keke Coutee as the player who will play a big role in filling the void, as Wilson revealed.

Bill O'Brien said Keke Coutee can help fill void created by Will Fuller's season-ending torn ACL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 26, 2018

Coutee missed the game against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to the field soon. On the season, he has 21 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown. He’s shown the ability to thrive even when Fuller plays if given enough attention, with proof being his 11-catch showing for 109 yards against the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season.

The rookie out of Texas Tech is a must-add in all fantasy football leagues if available on waivers.

