Willie McCovey’s Wife Estela Mourns Loss of Her ‘Best Friend’

A GIANT congratulations to the newlyweds: Estela & Willie McCovey! 💍🧡🖤#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/grwo2lJvIk — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 2, 2018

The San Francisco Giants announced earlier today that their legendary first-baseman and home-run slugger, Willie McCovey, has passed away at the age of 80. In the press release, McCovey’s wife Estela Bejar McCovey contributed “Every moment he will be terribly missed. He was my best friend and husband. Living life without him will never be the same.”

After meeting and falling in love back in 2010, the two were married this past August, and celebrated their nuptials in the Giants’ AT&T Park clubhouse.

That wedding to Estela was Willie McCovey’s second marriage. He married Karen Billingsley in 1964, and an announcement of the marriage in the St. Louis Sporting News (dated November 14, 1964) reveals that he carried Karen “across the threshold of his new home” in San Francisco, California on October 31st (exactly 54 years before his death). Before divorcing two years later, they had their daughter Allison, who, according to her LinkedIn profile, has been Chief Operating Officer of the San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, Inc. since March 2011. About her father, Allison said “I am grateful that my father passed peacefully surrounded by his family and friends while listening to his favorite sports channel.”

