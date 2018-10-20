How to Watch Illinois vs Wisconsin Online Without Cable

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois will aim to improve on their 3-3 record, while Wisconsin will look to add to their successful 4-2 start.

Preview

Wisconsin has a star player in running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had his lowest output of the season last week against Michigan, notching 17 carries and averaging just under six yards per carry, which enabled him to top the century mark for the sixth time this year. By comparison, Illinois is currently next to last in the conference with an allowance of just under 200 yards per game.

Unfortunately, Wisconsin also has to contend with quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who is coming off his worst game in his two seasons as the full-time starter. Last week against Michigan, he went 7 of 20 for 100 yards with a score and two interceptions last week. According to College Football News, Wisconsin’s success will largely hinge on Hornibrook, and whether or not he’s able to get his groove back.

Illinois ranks fourth in the conference when it comes to rushing, as they have averaged 229 yards per game and are just under 400 total yards per game on offense as a whole. The key to defeating Illinois, according to Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, is containing quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. “He is an athlete,” said Van Ginkel. “He is like a running back in there. We have to be able to contain him. We have to be able to wrap him up and get hats to the ball. It is going to be tough for one guy to bring him down. He’s got good skills.”

“It is a huge part of what they do,” adds defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. “They have a dynamic quarterback that can run with the ball. We’ve got to have a plan for it. You have to be sound in how you handle the quarterback. It is coming down to execution right now. It’s not plays that we haven’t seen. It’s not situations our guys have not been put in.”

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun told the Journal Sentinel that the important thing for the team is staying the course. “You have just got to stick to what you are supposed to do. You can’t try to do too much,” he said. “If you have to sit and watch the quarterback, you sit and watch the quarterback. If you have the dive, you have the dive.”