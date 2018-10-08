WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Matches & Predictions

WWE’s Middle Eastern fans are getting treated to yet another special event.

It won’t be the second ever Greatest Royal Rumble (maybe next year). Instead, it’s a brand new WWE Superstar showcase called Crown Jewel. Talent from both Raw and SD Live will be on hand to give the Saudi Arabian fans a match card for the ages. The Universal Championship and the WWE Championship will both be on the line, as well as a special tournament deemed the WWE World Cup. The world will be watching as Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and more do battle in the Middle East.

Here’s a preview of the international match lineup for WWE’s inaugural Crown Jewel.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: AJ Styles finally got rid of his “creepy family stalker” Samoa Joe problem. And Daniel Bryan defeated his arch-nemesis The Miz in quick fashion to claim ownership to a WWE Championship title shot. And now at Crown Jewel, they will engage in their second ever WWE meeting on a grander scale. Ever since defeating Jinder Mahal, AJ has gone to defeat numerous contenders throughout the the final half of 2017 and well into 2018. Daniel Bryan has kicked into his usual high gear in order to combat The Miz. Both AJ and DB’s paths have crossed before, but now they’ll cross once again in Saudi Arabia.

I’m expecting something great here. When they faced each other on an episode of SD Live earlier this year, they were on the verge of putting on a MOTY candidate. It got cut short and it seemed like that matchup was being held from its true potential. Seeing as how the rematch has been booked for a major PPV, we now know why their first bout got cut short. AJ and DB will get plenty of time to put on a classic this time around. Getting a Daniel Bryan WWE Championship victory on PPV would be amazing to witness. But I just can’t imagine AJ’s long title reign ending in 2018. AJ’s WWE Championship run seems like it’ll end in 2019 (possibly at the Royal Rumble or even as late as WrestleMania 35.) I’m banking on the “Phenomenal One” winning here.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: At Hell in a Cell earlier this year, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman engaged in a caged war for the Universal Championship. Before we could get a definitive ending, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by kicking the HIAC door in and destroying both competitors. Due to his actions, the match ended in a No Contest. Lesnar’s interference actually led to him getting rewarded instead of punished for his shocking interference (what a surprise…). Now the WWE Universal Championship will be up for grabs during an international Triple Threat Match.

This one’s going to be a war of epic proportions. Lesnar is coming back with a vengeance and is certainly looking to destroy his biggest rivals at the moment. During his absence, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have rekindled their feud. Their post-SummerSlam encounters have been brutal, but this one will be even more vicious in nature. I don’t foresee WWE going with Lesnar as champion again, even more so now that he’s focused on his next UFC fight. Strowman deserves a run with the Universal Championship at some point, but I don’t think he’ll be crowned here sadly. So the reign of Reigns shall continue!