Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers October 22nd

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on the USA Network. We will provide match results and spoilers once the episode goes live, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

Drew McIntyre is a crucial player tonight, as he’s coming off a brutal attack on Braun Strowman last week. McIntyre’s partner Dolph Ziggler got pinned by the Monster Among Men, but the former managed to level him with a Claymore. Even more shocking, however, is the fact that McIntyre didn’t help Ziggler to his feet after the confrontation was over, suggesting that there is a rift developing between them. Now Strowman has to contend with Ziggler, but a rogue McIntyre who’s intentions are still a mystery. Hopefully we get some more light shed on the topic during tonight’s episode.

Another WWE Superstar who appears to be on the outs with his teammates is Dean Ambrose. Ambrose has been teasing his discontent with fellow Shield members Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, to the point where he nearly laid out Rollins, the Intercontinental Champion, after a couple of accidental collisions. Fortunately, Reigns was able to break things up, but Ambrose’s frustration remains as prevalent as ever. Whether he will make peace with the rest of the Shield or continue to hint at his dissent, we can rest assured that we haven’t heard the last from the Lunatic Fringe.

Expect to See More Tension Between Elias and Apollo Crews

A less expected development over the past few weeks has been the rivalry between Elias and Apollo Crews. Crews left Elias scrambling after he cut off one of his concert and hit him with a brutal press slam. That said, Elias has a long track record of overreacting when his spotlight is stolen from him, so we can only hope that he turns it on and goes after Crews with everything he’s got. Expect a decent amount of time spent on this two over the next few weeks.

Elsewhere, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley will continue to bump heads. Nothing has happened between the two thus far, as Lashley has preferred to take the high road, but there’s only so much disrespect that can build up between them before things get physical. According to WWE.com, Balor posted an ominous photo to a social media with the caption: “Bigger they are …” suggesting that he’s talking about Lashley’s “fall.” It’s reasonable to assume that things will be taken up a notch during tonight’s episode.

Then, of course, there’s the ongoing struggle between Ronda Rousey and the Bella Twins. The latter pair, Nikki and Brie, betrayed Rousey to set up a Raw Women’s Title Match at WWE Evolution, but they’ve wisely avoided any confrontation with Rousey before the match. If their strategy works out, then they’ll have defeated the woman that no one else has managed to overtake. If not, than Rousey is sure to lay waste to them before Evolution even comes around.