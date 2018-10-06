Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 2 & Series Betting Odds

The Boston Red Sox struck first in their fourth ever postseason matchup with the New York Yankees, riding a three-run J.D. Martinez homer in the first inning to a 5-4 victory.

Here’s how the betting odds for the rest of the series shape up.

Betting Odds for Game 2

The Red Sox were -159 favorites ahead of Game 1, with New York coming in as +154 underdogs. But Vegas is more confident in New York’s chances with Masahiro Tanaka (12-6, 3.75 ERA) going up against Boston’s David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA).

Here’s where the Game 2 odds stand as of Friday night at Westgate Superbook, according to Vegas Insider.

New York Yankees: +110

Boston Red Sox: -120

Betting Odds for the Series

The Red Sox entered Game 1 as -130 favorites to win the ALDS; the Yankees were +150 underdogs. Expect those numbers to get move further apart with Boston up 1-0.

We’ll relay the updated odds the moment they become available.