76ers Fans Are Going to Love Jimmy Butler, Says Alshon Jeffery

One of the Philadelphia 76ers biggest fans over the last year and a half has undoubtedly been Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery. Ever since Jeffery landed in Philly last summer, he has been heavily involved with what’s going on around the city. That includes attending other sports events that are Philly related.

It’s unclear who Alshon’s favorite NBA team is, but it’s hard to assume that it’s not the Sixers right now. Since the Sixers and Eagles are next door neighbors within the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia, there’s a good chance that Philly sports fans would spot Jeffery near the court as a Sixers game cheering on some of his buddies on any given night.

Luckily, one of Jeffery’s old friends from his last sports city in Chicago just came to town as the city’s newest athlete. This past weekend, the Sixers traded for former Minnesota Timberwolves forward, Jimmy Butler. Before Butler’s short stint with the T’Wolves though, he was balling out with the Chicago Bulls. And Alshon Jeffery was with the Bears at the time.

Old Friends Reunite in the City of Brotherly Love

“Philly gonna love Jimmy, Jimmy gonna love Philly.” Alshon Jeffery on newest Sixer Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/K53tXwzscJ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 14, 2018

Jimmy Butler will make his 76ers debut on Wednesday night. Then, on Friday, Butler will make his debut in front of the home crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. Assuming that the turnout from fans will be massive, there’s a good chance that Butler’s old friend Alshon will be in attendance as well. And just in case anybody was worried that Philly fans wouldn’t like Butler, Alshon reassured everyone that he belongs.

According to Philadelphia Eagles reporter Zack Rosenblatt, Alshon Jeffery talked highly of the NBA superstar after practice on Wednesday. He said, “Philly is gonna love Jimmy, and Jimmy is gonna love, Philly.” So far, Philly really loves Jimmy as he made a great first impression during his introductory press conference.