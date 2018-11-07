76ers vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the NBA’s most puzzling dilemmas: what do they do with Ben Simmons AND Markelle Fultz? It’s a fascinating question head coach Brett Brown needs to answer as the season moves along.

For now, the 76ers head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to take on the suddenly emerging Indiana Pacers (7-4) on Wednesday night.

Preview

The 76ers look almost lifeless at times starting 6-5. Their offense has been dreadful to start the year.

They have the most turnovers in the league — nobody saw that coming, imagining Simmons would improve in his second year as a starter — and are 24th in shooting percentage (44%). Dario Saric is really struggling, shooting 34% from the field and 23% from three.

The spacing on the floor for them has been a huge problem, especially when Fultz and Simmons share the floor. Simmons refuses to shoot outside the paint, a trait one would imagine he would’ve attempted to learn by now, and Fultz continues to struggle shooting, only 39% from the field and 30% from three on a paltry 1.2 attempts per game. Fultz’s shooting is so bad the Brooklyn Nets crowd mocked him by chanting “Jayson Tatum,” ironically a pick the Nets traded to the Boston Celtics…

Luckily for Philly, Joel Embiid continues to be one of the most dominant players in basketball on both ends of the floor, averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while being one of the best rim protectors. Embiid will keep this team afloat until Brown figures it out.

The Pacers continue to impress, starting the season right where they left off last season.

The Pacers are third in points allowed and fifth in defensive rating, all thanks to a hounding style incorporated by head coach Nate McMillan. Victor Oladipo continues to lead the charge for Indiana; he is a budding superstar wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor. After being selected to his first All-Star team in 2017-18, the sky remains the limit for Oladipo, who is averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game this season.

The Pacers are fifth in field goal percentage% and sixth in three-point percentage. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in only 23 minutes per game, a bright spot on Indiana’s front line. It’s only a matter of time before the Pacers are forced to start him instead of Myles Turner.

Tyreke Evans has proven to be a solid addition in free agency, shooting 44% from three on 3.4 attempts per game. Evans will continue to be the important scorer on the second unit for Indiana.