A.J. Green Fantasy: Bengals’ WR Plan to Play Week 13

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has had enough with sitting around and waiting. The veteran wideout has missed the last three games with a toe injury. Although sitting out for a three-game stretch was tough, Green was fortunate enough to at least avoid any long-term absences since he wasn’t required to go through surgery.

Although the Bengals are beginning to sink, getting Green coming back will be positive. Unfortunately, his fantasy value won’t have the same effect on your lineups as before. As you may know by now, the Bengals are going to be moving forward without their starting quarterback, Andy Dalton as he was placed on the Injured Reserve.

Bengals backup quarterback Jeff Driskel will take the reigns from here on out. This week will be Driskel’s first start in his NFL career so it’s tough to honestly make a prediction on how well he will play, but at least he gets to take over when the Bengals number one target is back in the mix. Hopefully, too much doesn’t change for Green this week, as his production in fantasy lineups was probably missed for some time.

Green Plans to Play but Is Still Questionable

#Bengals WR AJ Green sounds confident he’ll return this week. They need it. https://t.co/oL3uyQFUpD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2018

Week after week, Green was questionable to play. For the last two games, Green took the field hours before kickoff to test everything out with his toe, but he wasn’t up for playing. This week though, he doesn’t want to sit back anymore. On Wednesday, Green told reporters that he playing this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Obviously, if you have A.J. Green in fantasy and he plays, you’re going to start him no matter what. Don’t let the injury or the backup quarterback throwing to him shy you away from playing him. When Green is healthy, he’s a No. 1 target. There’s no reason to keep him on the bench as long as he is playing.