Aaron Jones Fantasy: Outlook & Value of Packers RB in 2018 and Beyond

The Green Bay Packers may not have rolled out running back Aaron Jones right out of the gate in his NFL career, but there’s no question they’ve found a talented player. Jones took over the starting running back job in full capacity early in the 2018 NFL season and it took him just seven games to surpass his rookie stat line.

Jones, a 2017 fifth-round pick out of UTEP rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns with a 5.5 yard-per-carry average in 12 games as a rookie. Through his first seven games of 2018, with just over three as a clear-cut starter, he had 494 yards on 73 carries (6.8 yards per attempt) with four scores.

The 23-year-old back is a legit talent and a player who fantasy football owners have circled either for this current season or as a must-target in 2019. If you don’t have the Packers running back on your roster currently and the trade market is still open, it may be wise to make a move for him.

Aaron Jones’ Fantasy Football Value

The arrow is clearly pointing up for Jones. After the Packers traded Ty Montgomery at the 2018 deadline, it left just Jones and Jamaal Williams as the two backs. It didn’t take long for the former to emerge and become a top fantasy target. For the remainder of this season, the second-year back has the upside of a RB1 in all leagues with 12 teams or more.

If you are able to swing a deal for Jones, he’s also an exceptional option for both dynasty and keeper leagues. These are the spots you may want to target the Packers back most, as his value is only going to continue to increase. Following his 145-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 10 of the 2018 season, though, it may be tough to convince any fantasy player to deal Green Bay’s budding star.

Jones’ play has been so superb that even All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted the young back needs the ball more. As Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette revealed following Week 10:

Aaron Rodgers thought RB Aaron Jones not only helped offense pick up 1st downs, but that he was especially useful in the red zone. #Packers scored 4 red-zone TDs vs. Dolphins. Jones had half of them. "He’s a great player. We just need to continue to give him more opportunities." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 13, 2018

If you have the Packers running back on your roster, be glad you held on through the tough start to the season, because his future is bright.

