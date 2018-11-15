Adrian Peterson Fantasy: Redskins’ RB Feels ‘Amazing’

At this point in his career, Adrian Peterson has nothing left to prove. Do you think that would really stop him from playing still? Last season seemed like the end of an era when Peterson failed to succeed in two different offenses with the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. Had it not been for a major knee injury occurring to Redskins’ rookie, Derrius Guice, then Peterson would probably be a free agent still.

Fortunately, Peterson got his third chance in two seasons when the preseason started, and the Redskins struck gold. The 11-year veteran is technically still a top-five back when it comes to yards on the ground. With 672 yards off of 155 attempts, Peterson ranks T-5th with Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon next to him.

He may be lacking in the rushing touchdown department with only four on the season, but beggars can’t be choosers. Peterson has undoubtedly been one of the best fantasy pickups that occurred after everybody’s draft went down, no doubt. He started off hot, but a few injuries have sort of slowed down his fantasy production over the last few weeks. Has the magic run out? Or is AP going to be just fine moving forward?

Peterson Feels Great

Back in week five, Peterson and the Redskins traveled to New Orleans to play the Saints. Like many teams have this season, the Redskins took a beating to the Saints. All of their weapons were running low, and Peterson was one of a few players who got banged up. He ended up with a shoulder injury that is still affecting him in Week 11.

The last two weeks haven’t been all that great for Peterson, but he’s issued some great news to his fantasy owners this week. For the first time in a few weeks, Peterson says he feels “amazing.” According to Pro Football Talk, Peterson says that he is back to doing things that he couldn’t do for the last three weeks. His body feels great, and he feels refreshed.

That’s great news moving forward. Although Peterson hasn’t been a dud, per se. He’s still not reaching his ceiling, and the injuries have been a big reason for that. This week, the Redskins are set to take on the Houston Texans. As the Redskins running back gets back to his natural self, fantasy owners should be feeling very confident in playing him this week.