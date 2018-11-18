AJ Green Fantasy: Bengals’ WR Is Doubtful for Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t exactly been on there A-Game as of late. Just as of Week 10, they took a brutal beatdown from the New Orleans Saints in front of their home crowd as they fell to 5-4 on the season. This week, they will take on a division rival in the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off of their bye week. While the Bengals could have an upper-hand in this one, it looks like they still won’t get their offensive weapon back in AJ Green.

It’s been a few weeks since Green has seen the field. The Bengals wide receiver is currently dealing with a foot injury, which won’t keep him out for too much longer. Initially, the Bengals feared that the worst-case scenario for Green would be that he would have to go through surgery to repair his foot, but he ended up receiving positive results on his foot.

The timetable that was set for Green isn’t set in stone, but he has a perfect chance to return sooner than later. Although he traveled with the Ravens to Baltimore for the Week 11 matchup, he is more than likely not going to play. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green will test out his foot on Sunday morning to see how he’s feeling for this week, but the Bengals aren’t too optimistic about his return being this week.

Green Trending in the Right Direction?

#Bengals WR AJ Green (toe) is listed as doubtful… but he did make the trip. And source said he’s actually going to work out this morning to see if he can go against the #Ravens. That’s a very positive step in the right direction for next Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

This week, there’s a very thin chance that Green plays. But a slight chance is good for the near future, nonetheless. Originally, it seemed like Green’s return wouldn’t come before December, but he is definitely trending in the right direction. Fantasy owners of Green’s will just have to sit tight another week as he most likely won’t be active for Sunday.

Unless you have Tyler Boyd, there aren’t really any quick receiver pickups from the Bengals to use. Although second-year veteran John Ross is expected to play after being listed as questionable, it’s tough to assume that he is worth the hassle and roster spot for the weekend. There will be better value elsewhere. Green owners will just have to sit tight for now.