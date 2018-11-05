A.J. Green Injury: Surgery Is off the Table

The bye week is a time for teams to get some rest as they prepare for the second half of their schedules. For Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green, it’s a time to find out whether he will need to miss an extended period of time beyond the bye week. It’s unfortunate, but it’s very true. The Bengals wideout has an appointment scheduled, and the results could be significant for the Bengals second-half of the season.

Last week, A.J. Green was spotted with a walking boot after the game in the locker room as he was suspected of suffering a toe injury. All throughout the week, the team has evaluated his situation, and he was still experiencing swelling. Fortunately, week nine is the Bengals off week where they won’t have to play, but the severity of the injury is becoming a concern.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green will visit a foot specialist soon, which could determine the possibility of surgery. And we all know that if Green will, have to get a procedure done on his foot, that could leave him out of commission for at least multiple weeks.

The Initial Report

#Bengals star WR AJ Green was slated to visit foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay during the bye, sources say, as his toe swelled up. Clarity is coming soon, with everything — day-to-day, week-to-week, surgery — on the table for Green. Big appointment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

If Green’s injury does happen to require surgery, the Bengals could be in a world of hurt. Although they cooled down from their hot start, the Bengals were still doing reasonably well this season, and Green is a big reason for that. He’s got 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

As Green is averaging an impressive 15.3 yards-per-reception, he’s been a staple on the Bengals offense. Without Green, the Bengals will have to rely heavily on Tyler Boyd. Although Boyd has been having a phenomenal season, the absence of Green could surely damage his production as he would become the focal point of the offense. Green’s appointment that is scheduled to go down very soon will be a game-changer if it doesn’t go well.

Surgery Is off the Table

#Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis says A.J. Green doesn't need surgery… timeline of return still unknown, but he sounded like it won't be too long — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) November 5, 2018

According to Bengals reporter Richard Skinner, Green will avoid surgery. That’s great news for the Bengals wideout. Unfortunately, that won’t clear him for next week though. Despite avoiding a medical procedure, Green’s injury could still allow him to miss a short amount of time.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Green is expected to miss at least two weeks. Then, he will have to go back for a second look before being cleared to play beyond his initial timetable. At this point, any time missed for Green could be detrimental to the Bengals offense.