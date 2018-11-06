Ameer Abdullah Waived by Lions, Who Will Claim Him?

The Detroit Lions put an end to what turned out to be a very disappointing era with running back, Ameer Abdullah. Back in 2015, the Lions thought they had all of the answers to their backfield with Abdullah, who had some keen interest from teams around the league. In fact, it’s on record that the Arizona Cardinals were disappointed that they couldn’t draft Abdullah, so instead, they settled for David Johnson. Look how that turned out.

Anyway, the Lions didn’t get much out of Abdullah during his four seasons in Detroit. He hits the waiver wire with 327 career carries for 1,251 and six carries. So, he’s not exactly a show-stopper, but he’s no dud either. It was clear from the beginning that Abdullah just wasn’t working out in Detroit. His constant injury concerns eventually led the team to utilize multiple different running backs, and they never seemed to want to entirely give Abdullah a shot.

Now, with Kerryon Johnson on board, and looking like the future of the backfield, Abdullah is finished in Detroit. So, to avoid any future headaches, the Lions called it quits with him, and now he will hit the waiver wire. Considering the fact that Abdullah is only 25-years-old, he should pick up some substantial interest on the waiver wire. It will be shocking if he isn’t claimed. The question is though, who is going to be interested?

Who Will Have Interest?

I suspect Ameer Abdullah will get plenty of attention on waivers. At the very least, has rush/receiving/return versatility. 2-win 49ers make sense, but 1-win OAK/NYG could certainly make a claim. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 6, 2018

According to ESPN’s Mike Clay, Abdullah could find himself getting a versatile role on either the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, or the San Francisco 49ers. There are plenty of teams out there who could use some running back help, and Abdullah brings more than one skill to the table. The only issue is his durability.

A fresh start would be great for the former second-round pick. His career is far from finished, and a new offensive setting could be precisely what he needs to help him finally hit his stride in the NFL. We’ll see soon where he ends up.