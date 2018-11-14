An Anonymous Warriors Player Thinks Draymond Argument was the Final Straw for KD

An anonymous Warriors player came out with a bold prediction in light of the team’s recent drama between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The player told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II that he doesn’t have much hope for KD’s return after this season, at which point Durant will become a free agent.

“With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back,” the player said. “The only hope is that they can say this summer, ‘See, KD. We’ve got your back. We protected you from Draymond.'”

The fight is reportedly revolving around Durant’s impending free agency–and the fact that Draymond called Durant a “b—h” several times during the altercation that happened just before an overtime period against the Clippers, after Green attempted to take the final shot for himself and ended up whiffing the attempt.

Will the Warriors End Their Own Dynasty?

Since even before Durant’s “Next Chapter” era, the question of just who exactly will take down the Warriors has been at the forefront of every NBA season. It was LeBron James and Co. in Cleveland a few times, but the King’s new team in LA hardly has a chance.

The newfangled Eastern Conference is stacked this year with some promising options to face the Bay Area juggernaut in the NBA Finals, but maybe the real dismantling of the most loaded team the league has ever seen will come at the hands of their own locker room (or, in this case, on-the-floor) drama.

Free agency is looming for a few of the Warriors’ star players, not just Durant. But Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have already made clear their desire to stay with the Golden State dynasty. Durant, on the other hand, has been keeping his options open and playing with the idea of leaving–not committing to anything at all and dangling the possibility of his departure over his teammates’ heads.

Green’s suspension by management is just another way of showing just how badly they’d like Durant to stay. It’s just a bandaid, though, and there will almost certainly be lingering issues when Green returns to the floor tomorrow.

READ NEXT: Markelle Fultz: Cryptic Retweets Ahead of Jimmy Butler Debut