Anthony Davis Injury Update: Will Davis Suit Up Against the Spurs?

The Pelicans’ hot start has been crippled by the injury of star player Anthony Davis, who recently commented that he “faces a lot of pressure” to help the team win amid a losing streak that has been mostly attributed to his sprained elbow.

He toughed it out and played on Wednesday against the Warriors–after missing the team’s matchups against the Jazz and the Nuggets earlier in the week–but before yesterday’s game in Portland it was clear that his elbow still wasn’t quite right.

#Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry says Anthony Davis is a game-time decision as he is currently receiving treatment for his sprained right elbow. — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) November 2, 2018

He ended up missing the game, and the Pelicans were dealt their third loss in a row. The Pels would certainly like to have him back ASAP, but it won’t be worth it to hasten his return like they did in their loss against the Warriors. He likely wasn’t ready to play at that time, and forcing him onto the court may have done nothing but lengthen his ultimate return date.

For tonight’s game in San Antonio, Davis’s status is currently “questionable”.

Status note: Anthony Davis (elbow) remains questionable Saturday. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) November 3, 2018

It’ll probably be in the Pels’ best interest to keep him off the floor and take another loss if necessary.

This post will be updated as the story develops.

