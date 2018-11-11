Anthony Davis Lakers Trade Offer Coming in Near Future?

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered a top option for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. That is, assuming he chooses not to sign longterm with the Pelicans. If that proves to be the case, then the team would be wise to strike a deal and get as much in exchange for the star forward as possible.

But the Lakers apparently aren’t interested in waiting long to begin pursuing Davis, who’s under contract through 2019-20 with a player option for 2020-21. As Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson revealed, the team is expected to go “all out” in pursuit of a trade for Davis during the 2019 offseason.

Lakers I reported Monday -Source believes that the Lakers are going all out in pursuit of AD via a trade next summer. Source says that in talking with at least two people in the know in LA, that they could attempt to propose a trade as early as this year! https://t.co/9ittthy0UI https://t.co/xqpHG34L0Q — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 1, 2018

Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry Adamant on Keeping Davis

Although the Lakers reportedly want to make their push for Davis, it seems Alvin Gentry has no interest in letting his star big man leave town. Prior to the season, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com revealed the Pelicans coach said he wouldn’t even trade the 25-year-old for Beyonce.

“Somebody argued the fact that, is he the best player in the league? I think so,” Gentry said. “I’m sure I might be a little bias. I think when you have a player that you can trade for anybody in the NBA, then call him the best player, if you don’t want to call him the best, I call him the most valuable. Because if you can trade him for anybody then he is the most valuable guy in the league. “Not that we would ever consider that. Don’t you guys take some kind of spin and put on that one. There’s no one in the league we would trade him for. There’s no one out of the league. Not even Beyonce. We wouldn’t trade him for her, then he’s probably untouchable.”

Obviously, much of this situation depends on what Davis decides and how strong a potential Lakers offer is. They have one of the best groups of young players to package in a deal, and it’s fully known the organization wants to add another star next to LeBron James. Time will tell, but if Davis becomes available for trade, the Lakers will almost certainly be at the forefront.

