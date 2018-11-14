Lakers Among Teams Linked to Anthony Davis

Rumors have heated up around a potential departure for Anthony Davis since he switched agencies to Klutch Sports, which is headed up by LeBron James’ friend Rich Paul. This has caused some to speculate Davis is on his way to the Lakers to play with James.

It is important to note that Davis is under contract through at least the 2019-20 season. Davis can exercise a player option to become a free agent during the summer of 2020. The Pelicans are unlikely to make a move unless Davis demanded a trade similar to what Paul George did with the Pacers.

The latest rumors have the Lakers pursuing Davis in a trade this offseason.

Rumors Have Anthony Davis Joining the Lakers With Kevin Durant

NBA reporter Brandon Robinson reported the Lakers are looking to make a trade for Davis this offseason.

On the Lakers front: Spoke to someone over the weekend who believes that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to wait for Anthony Davis to become a free agent…Source believes that the Lakers are going all out in pursuit of AD via a trade next summer. Source says that in talking with at least two people in the know in LA, that they could attempt to propose a trade as early as this year!…To do that, the Lakers would obviously have to part with at least one of their young budding players and could bring in a third team to make this deal work…Told that KCP could be convinced to accept a trade (he’s eligible to be traded after December 15, also would have to give up his early bird rights) as his salary would be useful in any trade to match salaries…Any trade is difficult to pull off, so acquiring AD isn’t as sure of a thing as securing KD via free agency summer ‘19.

Robinson reported the Lakers are not only interested in trading for Davis but still believe they can sign Kevin Durant this offseason.

“Source says Lakers are interested in a potential Laker team with LeBron, KD and AD next year. Per my source: ‘The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names. LBJ, KD & AD in LA. It’s all part of the plan,'” Robinson tweeted.

As for Davis, he admits to hearing the noise, but the Pelicans big man has said repeatedly that he is focused on winning in New Orleans.

“Oh, yeah. Of course. Any time you do anything like that [the noise is coming],” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “‘He represents LeBron, so A.D. is going there,’ and all of that. I knew it was coming. That’s why it took me a while to do it, because I had to get mentally prepared for it. I knew it was coming.”

Davis does not believe the rumors are a distraction to the team, or something that is getting in the way of the Pelicans’ success. Davis’ numbers would point to this as well as the big man is averaging 24.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.0 blocks this season.

“I really don’t listen to [the noise] to be honest,” Anthony explained to Yahoo Sports. “I hear it from everywhere from social media, to people around you. But my biggest thing is focusing on playing basketball. That’s all I can do. I can’t do nothing else but play basketball to the best of my ability to help my team…We have one goal and that’s winning a championship, and my job is to try to help them reach that goal…Nah, my team doesn’t care. They cherish the moments that they have with me. Every day we try to put in the work to be a great team. They hear it, I hear it. Everybody hears it. It’s hard not to. But we’re focused on what we have to do this year. We’re trying to beat teams like the Warriors and get to where they are. That’s our goal. That’s it.”